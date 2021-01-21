All inmates, staff being tested after COVID-19 outbreak at Onslow Co. jail

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Onslow County jail has forced employees to be sent home and inmates tested for the virus.

Seven detention officers have tested positive and have been removed from their shifts, according to the county.

All other employees at the sheriff’s office are now being tested, a news release said, while arrangements are being made to test the inmates.

Sheriff Hans Miller says extra precautions are being done to protect the inmates, while special cleaning of the facility is continuing. Part of that cleaning is a special ultrasonic spray disinfectant system

There are 315 inmates and 120 employees that need to be tested, the county says.

