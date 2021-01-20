Advertisement

Why hundreds of Beaufort County seniors couldn’t get vaccine appointments

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - In three minutes, the list for appointments to get vaccines in Beaufort County were full.

Frustrated residents who got up early Tuesday morning to sign up are voicing their complaints to the health department, saying the system is flawed. The health director says with limited vaccines and high demand, they’re doing the best they can.

Billie-Jean Mallison, 72, of Washington, was one of the residents who didn’t get that chance.

“I tried to call. I tried the website. I finally got into the website at 9:02 and it kicked me out,” Mallison said.

Bonnie Hutchinson, 69, of Chocowinity, had the same problem.

“I was up since 5 o’clock this morning just in case,” Hutchinson said, “I was calling their hotline and going to the link. And it said: ‘no appointment.’”

Health Director Jim Madson explains what happened.

“So, at 9 o’clock we opened up the call center and the online link. And within three minutes, it was filled up. So, we had all 175 given up in three minutes,” Madson said.

And residents say they’re highly disappointed.

“It just makes us angry and frustrated and it makes us wonder if they didn’t pack it ahead of time. There’s no transparency,” Mallison said.

“My husband’s lost a brother to COVID back in May up in New Jersey. So, it’s very upsetting,” said Hutchinson.

Madson says it has to do with the high demand and limited supply.

Hutchinson suggests perhaps a lottery system. Mallison thinks residents should submit an application, and let the county go through the list one-by-one, rather than a phone call or internet system.

Madson says they’re still figuring out a better plan, but he wants residents to know they’re on it.

“We’re never going to have a perfect system with so much demand going on, but we’re going to keep on trying. We’re dedicated to trying to get everybody that wants to be vaccinated, vaccinated,” Madson said.

The health director also says 400 doses are scheduled for next week, but they don’t know how many doses they’re going to get after that. He hopes to find out later this week.

