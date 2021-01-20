Teacher of the Week: Andrea List from Swansboro Middle School

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 20 is Andrea List from Swansboro Middle School in Onslow County.

Originally from Pennsylvania, List moved to North Carolina in 2003. She graduated from Shippensburg University with a Bachelor’s of Art in Art and eventually went on to earn her Masters in Business Administration. After a lot of contemplation and research, List says she earned her Elementary Education Certification through UNCW in 2016.

List says her original plan was to teach an upper elementary grade, but she received a call from the principal at Swansboro Middle School asking if she would be interested in covering a maternity leave position. She says that position led to an opening in seventh grade science, which is what she has taught ever since.

In addition to science, List teaches social studies.

When she is not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her husband, who is a retired Marine, and her 12 year old daughter.

The person who nominated Mrs. List wrote, “I would like to nominate Andrea List from Swansboro Middle School as your WITN Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. List is a 7th grade Science and Social Studies teacher at Swansboro Middle School. Mrs. List began her teaching career at Swansboro Middle School and is in her 4th year of teaching.

Mrs. List goes above and beyond each day to plan engaging lessons for her students. Even with COVID restrictions in place, Mrs. List has been able to plan safe, socially distant, hands-on lessons and labs that help to spark students’ natural curiosity for learning that continues outside of the classroom.

Mrs. List partners with community organizations and facilitates a recycling club at Swansboro Middle. The club has been able to spark a schoolwide movement of recycling. This club not only makes a difference for the environment but also teaches the members how they can make a change through partnerships with outside organizations and hard work.

Mrs. List lover for her students, her content and the Swansboro Community is why I believe she should be WITN’s Teacher of the Week!”

Congratulations Mrs. List!

