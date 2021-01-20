State prisoners and staff start getting COVID-19 vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State prisoners and staff will start being vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, about 1,000 of the 1,300 vaccines for the prison system this week have already arrived. Officials say the rest of the week’s allocation should arrive and be distributed within the next few days.

DPS says many of the prison healthcare staff has been vaccinated through local health departments. This week’s vaccinations are available for staff and offenders in Groups 1 and 2.

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “This is our best shot to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and their families as well as the men and women in our custody. Science has thrown us a lifeline. Everyone should grab ahold.”

DPS says vaccines will be offered to prison healthcare staff including those administering the shot, staff who work in COVID-positive housing units or COVID-positive offenders and staff and offenders 75 years and older.

There are about 14,000 people who work as staff in the prison system and approximately 29,000 offenders.

“The staff have worked so hard for so long with hope and prayer for a better day down the road,” said Ishee. “Now the vaccine is arriving at our prisons, and we can see a way to a future without this awful virus controlling so much of our lives. This is an important step.”

