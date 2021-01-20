State, local gov’t offices in Raleigh closed on US inauguration

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Government offices are being shuttered in the state’s capital as precautions against potential mayhem as Joe Biden takes his presidential oath in Washington.

Municipal offices in downtown Raleigh will be closed to the public on Wednesday. Some state government and Wake County offices downtown were already closed Tuesday and will remain so Wednesday.

An increased police presence is also likely around high-profile state buildings Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper last week mobilized hundreds of National Guard members for duty in North Carolina and Washington to address security concerns following the Jan. 6 mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

