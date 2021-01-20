Spring semester at ECU underway with in-person and online classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students were back on campus Tuesday for the first time in five months as the spring semester kicked off with in-person classes.

Only about 30 percent of classes are in-person or a mix of in-person and online

Al-Ameen Sharif, ECU junior says, “Being able to ask questions right there face to face, it’s a lot better.”

Anna Armstrong, ECU sophomore says, “It’s a lot easier to do music in person than it is online.”

Carroll Dashiell Jr., ECU Music Professor commented, “You can imagine, that’s very difficult for a horn player to play through the mask and the bell covering and then you think about a vocalist, they’re singing with masks on. And sometimes the mask and the face shield. So it’s very challenging.”

It is definitely an adjustment to hybrid learning. His set up has students socially distant in classrooms, connected through video chat. “The students that are in say room 110 can see me in the booth and also see the students in 105.”

Dashiell says it’s not the only learning curve. “There are a lot more buttons but fortunately we have a great engineer.”

ECU says students are required to spread out in those in-person classes and wear masks everywhere on campus.

