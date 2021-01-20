Advertisement

Sen. Burr releases statement after Justice Dept. closes insider trading investigation

(WIBW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Richard Burr has released a statement after the Justice Department said they won’t charge him over stock trades.

Burr released a statement Tuesday night saying he is glad to hear the case is now closed. He said his focus “has been and will continue to be working for the people of North Carolina during this difficult time for our nation.”

Last year, Senator Burr stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI served a search warrant for his phone. It was part of an ongoing insider-trading investigation tied to the pandemic.

Investigators were looking into sales of more than $1.5 million worth of stock that Burr made back in February. It was to determine whether he sold the stocks based on information he received from closed-door briefings about the coronavirus.

Burr had denied the allegations, saying he made the trades based solely on public information.

