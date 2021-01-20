Retired Craven County man wins big on jackpot

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired man in Craven County decided to test his luck on the jackpot and ended up winning more than half a million dollars.

The NC Education Lottery says Charlie Bennett from New Bern won $642,767 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at the Super Stop on Neuse Boulevard back on December 28.

Bennett says one day after buying the ticket, he woke up to celebrate his mother’s birthday and ended up with even more to celebrate.

“The first ticket I turned over was the winner,” he says. “It was pretty exciting.”

Bennett claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday. After taxes, he took home $454,760. He says he plans to take care of bills and give a little away to family.

