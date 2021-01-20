Advertisement

Pitt County Schools to resume in-person instruction next week

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After pausing face-to-face instruction temporarily from January 12-22, Pitt County Schools says it will resume in-person instruction next week.

Traditional elementary schools will operate on Plan A beginning on Tuesday, January 26th.

Traditional middle and high school students will operate on Plan B, with alternating weeks of virtual and face-to-face instruction. A week students will report to school beginning Tuesday, January 26th.

Pitt County Schools Early College High School @PCC will operate on Plan B, with A week students reporting on Monday, January 25th.

Innovation Early College High School @ECU will operate on Plan B, with A day students reporting on Monday and Wednesday of next week while B day students report on Tuesday and Thursday.

If families wish to remain virtual temporarily, the window to do so without a long-term virtual commitment has been extended through January 29.

Students that are 100% virtual will be given an opportunity to return to face-to-face learning on March 17th, the beginning of the 4th grading period.

The school system says if there is a need to move a school from face-to-face learning to 100% virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases, related quarantines and staff depletions, they will do so on a school-by-school basis. This decision will be made based on the ability to provide proper supervision for students. Notice to parents, staff and students will be given as soon as possible.

