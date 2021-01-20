Advertisement

Pitt County District Court canceled January 20-22 due to COVID-19

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy says due to an incidence of COVID-19 District criminal courts have been canceled January 20-22.

Criminal cases set for court January 20-22 will be continued administratively.

District civil courts, including child support court, family/domestic courts and domestic violence court, will remain open. Small claims courts will remain open. Juvenile courts will remain open as scheduled.

Superior court criminal courts scheduled for this week, including superior court probation on January 21, will remain open.

All hearings before the clerk of superior court will also proceed as scheduled this week.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.

