Phillip’s Forecast: Bright blue skies and a stiff breeze

The dry and cool conditions will stick around for awhile
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday

Sunny skies cover Eastern NC this afternoon. A front blew through this morning bringing dry air and cool breezes. Winds will blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph for most with the beaches seeing 20 to 35 mph winds. These winds will make the our temps feel a little colder than the mid 50s highs.

Thursday & Friday

The next frontal system will sweep across the Southeastern U.S. to end the week. The rain will this system will stay south of us, but will have some clouds both Thursday and Friday. The only chance for any rain getting into our area will be over the southern counties Friday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s both days with overnight lows staying in the low 40s Thursday night before falling back to freezing Friday night.

Weekend Outlook

Chillier air will settle in over the weekend as high pressure builds to our west. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the upper 40s under sunny skies with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph. A hard freeze is likely Saturday night with the mercury tumbling to the mid 20s inland.

