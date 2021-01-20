Pet of Week: Frosty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is Frosty.

Frosty is a 1.5 year old husky mix. Volunteers say he’s spunky with a lot of personality. They believe he is dog friendly and absolutely loves being around people.

Volunteers say he would do best in a home that’s ready for lots of fun and adventure. They think he would be fun to train because he is always excited to show off.

If you’re interested in adopting Frosty or any of the pets at the humane society, send an application to adopthsec@gmail.com. The application can be found on the humane society’s website.

