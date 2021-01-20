Advertisement

Pet of Week: Frosty

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is Frosty.

Frosty is a 1.5 year old husky mix. Volunteers say he’s spunky with a lot of personality. They believe he is dog friendly and absolutely loves being around people.

Volunteers say he would do best in a home that’s ready for lots of fun and adventure. They think he would be fun to train because he is always excited to show off.

If you’re interested in adopting Frosty or any of the pets at the humane society, send an application to adopthsec@gmail.com. The application can be found on the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
Vidant Health announces upcoming large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in Greenville
A wreck damaged a furniture store and sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday in Chicod.
Two vehicle Pitt County wreck sends woman to hospital, damages furniture store

Latest News

This week's featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Quinn.
Saving Graces: Quinn
This week's featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Odessa and Camilla.
Pet of the Week: Odessa and Camilla
This week's pet of the week is Naomi, a 10-month-old pit bull mix.
Pet of the Week: Naomi
This week's featured kittens from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Lucia and Sola.
Saving Graces: Lucia and Sola