Onslow County veterans advocate passes away

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County veterans advocate who helped lead the Vietnam Memorial project has passed away.

County leaders say Patricia Walker passed away early Wednesday morning.

Walker and her husband, Lee, were well known and frequently seen at veteran events. Walker was a founder of the Vietnam Memorial Foundation and was instrumental in the construction of the memorial.

Walker also organized the first Veterans Day Parade and was a driving force behind the Wreaths Across America project.

Jack Bright, Chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, issued the following statement:

On behalf of the Onslow Board of Commissioners, and Onslow County, we mourn the passing of Pat Walker. Our sincere condolences to her family, her many friends and her associates who were touched by her drive and compassion.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.