Onslow County veterans advocate passes away

Onslow County leaders say Patricia Walker passed away Wednesday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County veterans advocate who helped lead the Vietnam Memorial project has passed away.

Walker and her husband, Lee, were well known and frequently seen at veteran events. Walker was a founder of the Vietnam Memorial Foundation and was instrumental in the construction of the memorial.

Walker also organized the first Veterans Day Parade and was a driving force behind the Wreaths Across America project.

Jack Bright, Chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, issued the following statement:

