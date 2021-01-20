NHL postpones at least two more Carolina games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The NHL has postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through “at least” Saturday after five Hurricanes players have been placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.

Along with the postponements, the league said the Hurricanes’ training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players “until further notice.” The league is reviewing and revising Carolina’s regular-season schedule.

This is the second straight postponement involving the Hurricanes, with their game at Nashville on Tuesday called off in the NHL’s first postponement since the season began. The league didn’t specify which team prompted that night’s postponement in either announcement, though four Hurricanes players — Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen — were added to the daily COVID-19 list later Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Jordan Staal had been on the list since Friday, with the Hurricanes losing at Detroit on Saturday, then winning at Nashville on Monday in that span.

The league’s statement said the team has followed recommended health and safety guidelines.

