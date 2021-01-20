Newport man accused of child sex crimes
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is accused of sex crimes involving a child.
Carteret County deputies arrested James Killough on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old Newport man is charged with indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.
Deputies say they began their investigation last Monday. The victim told a child forensic interviewer at the Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center what had happened.
Killough was interviewed before his arrest and is now being held on a $350,000 secured bond.
