Newport man accused of child sex crimes

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Carteret County deputies arrested James Killough on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old Newport man is charged with indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Deputies say they began their investigation last Monday. The victim told a child forensic interviewer at the Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center what had happened.

Killough was interviewed before his arrest and is now being held on a $350,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.