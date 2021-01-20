MISSING PERSON: Jacksonville police need your help to find teenage girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department needs you help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Imani Cruz was last seen on Hargett Street near the Dollar General around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Cruz is being described as a 5′1 to 5′2 light-skinned, bi-racial girl who weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights, brown eyes, a nose piercing, and an elephant tattoo on her wrist.

If you have any information about her location, please contact JPD Detective Jason Griess at 910-938-6413 or jgriess@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Information can also be texted anonymously via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) Please refer to Case 21-00540 when calling or texting about these photos.

