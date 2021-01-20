Advertisement

Justice Dept. won’t charge Sen. Burr over stock trades

Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has denied any wrongdoing in his February sales...
Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has denied any wrongdoing in his February sales of up to $1.7 million worth of stock. The sales were made after he received closed-door briefings on the coronavirus. (Source: CNN/POOL)(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) -The Justice Department has closed an insider trading investigation into Republican Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges.

That’s according to his lawyer and another person familiar with the investigation.

Attorney Alice Fisher says Burr is pleased that the investigation has ended without charges.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Last year Senator Burr stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI served a search warrant for his phone as part of an ongoing insider-trading investigation tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators were looking into sales of up to $1.7 million worth of stock that Burr made back in February to determine whether he sold the stocks based on information he received, as head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, from closed-door briefings about the coronavirus.

Burr had denied any wrongdoing, saying he made the trades based solely on public information.

