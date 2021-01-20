Advertisement

Historic jackpots; what would you do if you won?

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot hit historic totals.
By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in history, both Mega Millions and Powerball games have jackpots over $700 million dollars.

Now, whether you had the winning numbers Tuesday night or not in the $865 million Mega Millions drawing, you will still another chance to win some big bucks in the $730 million Powerball drawing Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was the 3rd largest jackpot in U.S. history.

So, what would you do if you won? Would you go on a vacation? Pay off all your debt?

One customer at City Gas in Greenville says she would help others in need.

Players can buy a $2.00 Mega Millions or Powerball ticket at any lottery retail location.

City Gas station in Greenville says when lottery numbers go up, traffic increases in their store.

Ticket sales from the games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education.

