Historic inauguration day items at ECU’s Joyner Library

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, we headed to ECU to look at some special historic items from past inauguration days.

Inside ECU’s Joyner Library you’ll find some historic items related to past presidents and they can be viewed by the public by appointment.

The collections include inauguration invites from Franklin D. Roosevelt and Vice President John Garner, along with portraits of the two. There are also invitations from Dwight D. Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon.

The two collections are from Jack Holland Spain, who was a prominent Greenville attorney and Democratic party activist. He served as administrative assistant to U.S. Senator Samuel Ervin Jr. during the Watergate scandal. They’re also from Mary Howard, ECU alumni.

Patrick Cash, ECU Assistant University Archivist says, “We have materials from across the state, across the nation, military history, political history and we have some amazing stuff that people can look at and we encourage them to look at.”

If you would like to see the memorabilia or other historic items at the Joyner Library, you can go to their website and find the special collections link. you can see what items they have on hand and set up an appointment to see them.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.