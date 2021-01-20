Advertisement

Greenville Utilities waive late fees, provide more to help customers

By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities said Tuesday that they are now doing some things to help reduce the stress and strain that some customers may feel with mail delays, including waiving late fees.

Matthew Guerriere is a Greenville Utilities customer whose bill is normally due on the 12th, but he didn’t receive his actual bill until days after the due date.

But he doesn’t have to worry about that for the time being.

The United States Postal Service still isn’t back up to full speed, which means delays on important mail like bills.

So Greenville Utilities is doing something to help its customers.

Staff is also working on an individual basis with customers who have received late fees in the past few weeks.

GUC says customers need to go online to GUC.com and sign up under the new system.

Greenville Utilities Website

Online you will be able to access your bill at any time.

GUC also says that even if you are already signed up online, they have a new online system with enhanced account management tools, so customers will first need to create a new online account.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus
Vidant Health announces upcoming large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in Greenville
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire

Latest News

Governor's mansion illuminated to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Governor’s mansion lit to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot hit historic totals.
Historic jackpots; what would you do if you won?
Historic inauguration day items at ECU's Joyner Library
Historic inauguration day items at ECU’s Joyner Library
ECU students back on campus for classes
Spring semester at ECU underway with in-person and online classes