Greenville Utilities waive late fees, provide more to help customers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities said Tuesday that they are now doing some things to help reduce the stress and strain that some customers may feel with mail delays, including waiving late fees.
Matthew Guerriere is a Greenville Utilities customer whose bill is normally due on the 12th, but he didn’t receive his actual bill until days after the due date.
But he doesn’t have to worry about that for the time being.
The United States Postal Service still isn’t back up to full speed, which means delays on important mail like bills.
So Greenville Utilities is doing something to help its customers.
Staff is also working on an individual basis with customers who have received late fees in the past few weeks.
GUC says customers need to go online to GUC.com and sign up under the new system.
Online you will be able to access your bill at any time.
GUC also says that even if you are already signed up online, they have a new online system with enhanced account management tools, so customers will first need to create a new online account.
