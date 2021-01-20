Governor’s mansion lit to honor lives lost to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Executive Mansion was lit up Tuesday night in remembrance of the lives lost from COVID-19.

Governor Cooper invited all counties and municipalities to join in the memorial by lighting buildings and ringing bells at churches and houses of worship.

Cooper says they’re sending prayers to grieving families and friends.

He says we can all honor their memories by taking responsible actions to prevent more virus-related deaths.

