Advertisement

Governor’s mansion lit to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Governor's mansion illuminated to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Governor's mansion illuminated to honor lives lost to COVID-19(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Executive Mansion was lit up Tuesday night in remembrance of the lives lost from COVID-19.

Governor Cooper invited all counties and municipalities to join in the memorial by lighting buildings and ringing bells at churches and houses of worship.

Cooper says they’re sending prayers to grieving families and friends.

He says we can all honor their memories by taking responsible actions to prevent more virus-related deaths.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus
Vidant Health announces upcoming large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in Greenville
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire

Latest News

Greenville utilities
Greenville Utilities waive late fees, provide more to help customers
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot hit historic totals.
Historic jackpots; what would you do if you won?
Historic inauguration day items at ECU's Joyner Library
Historic inauguration day items at ECU’s Joyner Library
ECU students back on campus for classes
Spring semester at ECU underway with in-person and online classes