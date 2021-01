RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has congratulated President Joe Biden.

Moments after the new president took the oath of office on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, the Democrat sent out several congratulatory messages via Twitter.

“Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration today. They are stepping up to lead our country at a challenging time, but people around the country and the world, including our children, are watching with hope today.”

“Even after an unprecedented attack on our nation’s Capitol, we know our democracy will prevail. I’m grateful to know our country’s new leaders are committed to upholding the ideals that are the foundation of our country.”

Thank you also to the National Guard men and women and law enforcement, including those from North Carolina, who have come together to ensure today’s Inauguration will be safe and peaceful.

Cooper concluded that he looks forward to working with Biden and Harris. “We have tough work ahead, but we’re ready to tackle it,” the governor tweeted.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.