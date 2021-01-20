Advertisement

Former Congressman Hayes pardoned by Trump in bribery scandal

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A former North Carolina congressman and state Republican Party leader who lied to FBI agents about a bribery scandal received a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.

Federal authorities said ex-Rep. Robin Hayes participated in a scheme while GOP state chairman in which a wealthy insurance company magnate attempted to bribe the state insurance commissioner with campaign funds.

Hayes accepted a plea agreement in 2019 while three others indicted went to trial. Hayes got one year of probation. Hayes was among over 140 people receiving clemency from Trump on Wednesday during his final hours in office.

