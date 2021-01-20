FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The FBI said Tuesday it made the first federal arrest of a person in North Carolina related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Late Tuesday afternoon, special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro Resident Agency arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain.

Spencer was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville and had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.

Spencer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; obstruction of justice.

