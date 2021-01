WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys basketball team improved to 5-0 following a 54-47 Eastern Carolina 3A/4A victory over New Bern (3-2) Tuesday night at South Central High School.

The South Central girls basketball team improved to 4-1 after defeating New Bern (1-3) in the early game, 47-25.

