ElectriCities new battery program looks to save Eastern Carolina energy customers cash

ElectriCities is a non-profit membership organization of municipally owned electric utilities...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An electric non-profit says it is looking to save its Eastern Carolina customers money as well as look out for the environment by bringing battery storage systems to several cities.

ElectriCities, which services 32 cities in the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency (NCEMPA), says that the battery systems could cut costs for customers by storing the energy when the electric demand is low and discharging the energy when the demand is high.

When it comes to the environmental benefit, the company says that batteries help by storing energy when the sun shines or the wind blows and releasing it when the demand would otherwise be served by carbon-emitting sources such as coal.

“We’re investing in cutting-edge battery technology to provide a host of benefits for electric customers in eastern North Carolina,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones in a press release, “We are excited about the opportunity to bring increased reliability and security to the grid while reducing cost and better integrating renewable energy sources.”

The company has requested proposals for storage of the battery systems.

ElectriCities says all 32 cities would benefit from the batteries regardless of where they are located here in the east.

The 32 members of NCEMPA are Apex, Ayden, Belhaven, Benson, Clayton, Edenton, Elizabeth City, Farmville, Fremont, Greenville Utilities Commission, Hamilton, Hertford, Hobgood, Hookerton, Kinston, La Grange, Laurinburg, Louisburg, Lumberton, New Bern, Pikeville, Red Springs, Robersonville, Rocky Mount, Scotland Neck, Selma, Smithfield, Southport, Tarboro, Wake Forest, Washington, and Wilson.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

