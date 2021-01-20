COVID-19: Aramark lays off 440 workers at ECU dining halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of employees at the company that provides food services to East Carolina University have lost their jobs.

The state Department of Commerce says 433 employees of Aramark at East Carolina University were given temporary layoffs, while seven others were permanently laid off.

The reason given on the Commerce Department’s web site is COVID-19.

An ECU spokeswoman told WITN that with just 1,900 students now live on campus due to the pandemic, they are only keeping one of two main dining halls open this semester. That is Todd Dining Hall on College Hill.

The spokeswoman said in addition to Todd Hall, there are still several restaurants open on campus.

In a letter to the Commerce Department, Aramark said the pandemic has caused them “unprecedented disruption” of their business.

“We anticipate an improvement in business conditions as soon as reasonably feasible depending on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and based upon our client’s business needs but do not yet know when that will occur.”

The layoffs were effective last Thursday.

