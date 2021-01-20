Advertisement

Conley beats rival Rose to advance to state championship, North Lenoir falls to McMichael

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 19, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley beat rival J.H. Rose for the third time this season to advance to the state championship, while North Lenoir fell to McMichael Tuesday night.

In the 3A Eastern Regional Final, No. 1 D.H. Conley (15-1) beat No. 15 J.H. Rose (13-3) in four sets [25-23, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15] to advance to the 3A state championship match Saturday. The Lady Vikings will face No. 4 Cox Mill at 1 p.m. ET inside Green Level High School in Cary.

In the 2A Eastern Regional Final, No. 9 MicMichael

