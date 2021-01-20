Advertisement

Biden urges unity during altered inauguration ceremony

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Neither the pandemic, nor threats of violence, could stop the transition of power here in our nation’s capital Wednesday.

It’s what we’ve come to expect on Inauguration Day: the pageantry, bipartisanship, and tradition. At the same time, there were many differences this year.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris briefly removed their face masks as they took their oaths. The former presidents, lawmakers, and guests around them all covered their faces and sat apart.

Surrounding the Capitol, 20,000 National Guard troops kept watch.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” said President Biden in his speech.

The president spoke about the impact of the pandemic, racial tensions, and national division.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy – unity,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend. He left the White House for the last time hours before the changeover, but gave a nod to President Biden.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” President Trump told supporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, minutes before he boarded Air Force One for Florida.

President Biden is already cutting into the Trump administration’s legacy. Wednesday night, Biden signs a series of executive actions undoing many of Trump’s moves.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested...
Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Christopher Raphael Spencer charged in January riots
FBI makes first arrest of NC resident from January 6th riots
Vidant Health announces upcoming large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in Greenville
A wreck damaged a furniture store and sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday in Chicod.
Two vehicle Pitt County wreck sends woman to hospital, damages furniture store

Latest News

Former Congressman Hayes pardoned by Trump in bribery scandal
File photo of Gov. Cooper
Gov. Cooper congratulates President Biden, V.P. Harris
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield excited to witness the start of a new Administration
Majority vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
The President has been impeached, what’s next?
North Carolina House & Senate
NC legislative session opening subdued amid virus worries