WITN Sports Spotlight: Jamauri Bryant

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Washington senior combo guard Jamauri Bryant!

Jamauri Bryant is on a mission.

“I think that I’m very unstoppable when I get in transition,” Bryant told WITN Sports on Zoom Monday afternoon.

The talented senior. The 6-foot-4 combo guard. He’s making opponents fear the Pam Pack.

“Jamauri has a lot of athleticism, so he’s very diverse in a lot of different things that he can do with his game,” Washington head basketball coach David Allewalt said.

He’s averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game, and a few colleges have already taken notice.

“Very solid from the outside,” added Allewalt. “Gets to the basket with ease. Has a good mid-range jumper. And obviously, as you guys saw the other night, is a good finisher at the basket.”

But Jamauri isn’t the only Bryant on the Pam Pack. His twin brother Jeremy hoops, too.

“There’s always competition with my brother, good and bad, it’s all love though,” Jamauri said.

That love, harvested through their father Danny, who continues to show them that same support.

“From a young age, he always made sure I had a basketball in my hands,” said Jamauri. “Telling me school first and then basketball. Being a student-athlete, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Pam Pack’s game at South Lenoir Tuesday night was postponed, so Bryant and Washington next host West Craven Friday at 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.