Longtime Washington businessman & community member dies

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made a lasting impact on the City of Washington has passed away.

Billy Jefferson, 87, passed away on Sunday, according to an online obituary.

The obituary remembers Jefferson as the “rocking chair man” who owned and operated Big Bargain Furniture Store in Washington since 1961. He was also a member of the Washington Chamber of Commerce, served on the Beaufort County Board of Education for 30 years and was a former member of the Chocowinity Ruritan Club.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.