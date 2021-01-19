Advertisement

Vidant Health announces upcoming large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site in Greenville

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says that large-scale vaccination efforts in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department will begin next week in Greenville.

The hospital system says that the site will open up at the Greenville Convention Center on Monday.

The system says that appointments will be required for eligible community members and that scheduling details will be released in the coming days.

“The public is encouraged to be patient as it will take some time to get all of those eligible vaccinated. The initial goal is to administer more than 4,000 vaccines per week depending on the state’s vaccine allocations,” Vidant Health said in a release.

To check your eligibility with NCDHHS click here.

