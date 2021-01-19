Advertisement

Two vehicle Pitt County wreck sends woman to hospital, damages furniture store

A wreck damaged a furniture store and sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday in Chicod.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICOD, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was sent to the hospital after troopers say that a driver failed to yield and caused a wreck.

The Highway Patrol says that it happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 43 in Chicod.

Trooper’s say that a Jeep SUV was heading north on Highway 43 when a Ford Explorer driving east on Stokestown St. John Road didn’t yield and collided with the Jeep.

The resulting collision caused the Jeep to hit part of the building for Lee’s Wood Furniture.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Troopers did not know her condition.

We’re told the driver of the Ford will be facing a failure to yield charge.

