Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus

According to their social media posts, employees are being tested and contact tracing has begun.
FILE: Christy's Euro Pub is one of the restaurants temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.(WITN-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two restaurants in Greenville say they are closing after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Dickinson Avenue Public House says a couple of their employees tested positive, therefore they are temporarily closed. They are contact tracing and making sure the other staff members get tested.

Christy’s Euro Pub posted on social media saying they are temporarily closed. They say one of the staff members tested positive and contact tracing has begun while other employees are being tested.

