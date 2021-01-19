Two Greenville restaurants closed after employees test positive for virus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two restaurants in Greenville say they are closing after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Dickinson Avenue Public House says a couple of their employees tested positive, therefore they are temporarily closed. They are contact tracing and making sure the other staff members get tested.

Christy’s Euro Pub posted on social media saying they are temporarily closed. They say one of the staff members tested positive and contact tracing has begun while other employees are being tested.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.