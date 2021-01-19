Tillis unable to attend Biden inauguration due to foot surgery

Washington, DC. (WITN) -NC Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis says recovery from surgery will keep him from the Biden inauguration.

“Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from a recent foot surgery. Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not.”

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.