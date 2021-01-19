Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Parents react after being virtual for a week.
PCS parents react after first week of all virtual classes

Latest News

How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield excited to witness the start of a new Administration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
McConnell says Trump ‘fed lies’ to mob about Biden election
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy on Tuesday