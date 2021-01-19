Advertisement

Teen bicyclist dead after collision with car

Bicycle Accident
Bicycle Accident(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say collision happened near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Jaden Slade had stopped his bicycle at the intersection on Berryhill Road at a red light and intended to cross Freedom Drive.

An 81-year-old motorist on Freedom Drive was approaching the intersection with a green light for his direction of travel.  

The driver said Slade pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
Four charged with murder after body found in trunk
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

The Jones County Health Department is conducting a drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Jones County begins drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday
DEPUTIES: Candle causes fatal house fire in Onslow County
Billy Jefferson, 87, passed away on Sunday, according to an online obituary.
Longtime Washington businessman & community member dies
ECU Provides Safety Procedures ahead of students returning for spring semester
ECU students return to class Tuesday