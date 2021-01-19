Teen bicyclist dead after collision with car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say collision happened near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Jaden Slade had stopped his bicycle at the intersection on Berryhill Road at a red light and intended to cross Freedom Drive.

An 81-year-old motorist on Freedom Drive was approaching the intersection with a green light for his direction of travel.

The driver said Slade pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision.

