Rep. G.K. Butterfield excited to witness the start of a new Administration

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Carolina Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield said he is going to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Wednesday.

The Congressman said it was a tough decision after pandemic concerns and what he called disturbing security briefings. This will be his sixth Inauguration. He attended 4 while in office, and he attended President Eisenhower’s inauguration as a child with his family.

Biden is expected to be sworn in at noon with a much smaller audience than past inaugurations. The public has attended presidential inaugurations throughout our country’s history, but this year the coronavirus is putting a stop to that tradition. Most of the events surrounding the occasion this year are virtual.

With the city on high alert after the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, officials estimate there will be 25,000 National Guardsmen in D.C. securing the area. Each lawmaker is only allowed to bring one guest this year because of COVID restrictions. Butterfield said he is planning to bring his fiancé, Dr. Sylvia James.

He said he is honored to watch the transition of power to Joe Biden, whom he believes will promote unity.

“I’m excited about a Biden Administration. Democratic House and Democratic Senate will be working very closely with Joe Biden,” said Butterfield. “We will not engage in many of the partisanship that we saw in the last four years. We are going to try to do this in a bipartisan way. We have some wonderful ideas we’re going to put before the American people.”

Looking ahead to the new congressional term, Butterfield said he is committed to bridging divides and working closely with both parties on an infrastructure bill to help Eastern North Carolina. He said he will focus on investing in high-speed internet and creating jobs in underserved communities.

He will also continue to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee, where he will work on legislation to fight climate change.

Congress returns to session Jan. 21 after inauguration.

