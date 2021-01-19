Advertisement

Railroad repairs underway in Bethel

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -Ten railroad crossings will be closed for repairs in Bethel this week.

Work is underway there to repair railroad tracks and crossings.

Most of the crossings are in the downtown area and detours will be posted.

Repairs are also scheduled to take place in Martin County, with Parmalee, Everetts and Robersonville also seeing road closures.

CSX contractors are expected to complete the work in Bethel by Friday.

