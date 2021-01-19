Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Seasonable afternoon; A few clouds tonight

The dry and chilly conditions will stick around for awhile
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday

Only a few clouds will zip through our bright skies Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will stay blustery out of the southwest, but it is these winds that will help boost our temperatures slightly above average. Overnight lows will stay above freezing, only falling to the upper 30s late Tuesday night with increasing clouds after midnight ahead of an approaching cold front.

Wednesday

A dry cold front will move through around sunrise with a few clouds but no precipitation. Skies will be sunny by midday. Behind the front, gusty northwest winds will cap the highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday & Friday

The frontal system that will sweep across the Southeastern U.S. to end the week is now expected to stay just south of Eastern N.C. We will still see cloud cover and a chance of a few drops on Friday, but if model trends continue to push the system southward, we may end up completely dry for the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s both days with overnight lows staying in the low 40s Thursday night before falling back to freezing Friday night.

Weekend Outlook

Chillier air will settle in over the weekend as high pressure builds to our west. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the upper 40s under sunny skies with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Frosty overnights are likely with lows around 30°.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Parents react after being virtual for a week.
PCS parents react after first week of all virtual classes

Latest News

WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
All Tornado Watches Expired
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th