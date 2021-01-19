Phillip’s Forecast: Seasonable afternoon; A few clouds tonight

Tuesday

Only a few clouds will zip through our bright skies Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will stay blustery out of the southwest, but it is these winds that will help boost our temperatures slightly above average. Overnight lows will stay above freezing, only falling to the upper 30s late Tuesday night with increasing clouds after midnight ahead of an approaching cold front.

Wednesday

A dry cold front will move through around sunrise with a few clouds but no precipitation. Skies will be sunny by midday. Behind the front, gusty northwest winds will cap the highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday & Friday

The frontal system that will sweep across the Southeastern U.S. to end the week is now expected to stay just south of Eastern N.C. We will still see cloud cover and a chance of a few drops on Friday, but if model trends continue to push the system southward, we may end up completely dry for the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s both days with overnight lows staying in the low 40s Thursday night before falling back to freezing Friday night.

Weekend Outlook

Chillier air will settle in over the weekend as high pressure builds to our west. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the upper 40s under sunny skies with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Frosty overnights are likely with lows around 30°.