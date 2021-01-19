PCS parents react after first week of all virtual classes

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been exactly one week since Pitt County Schools went fully online due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Amber Lake reached out to some Pitt County parents to see how they are adjusting to the switch.

Parents are on both sides of the issue when it comes to virtual learning. Some want it to stay virtual and others want children back in the classroom.

“I don’t think they are any less safe at schools to be honest, I feel like the cleaning crews that come in are doing the best they can.”

“I know some kids and some parents want their children to go to school but they need to really think about that. They just need to think about how it affects everyone else.”

The Pitt County Board of Education voted last Monday night to move classes online for students for two weeks, which some parents say they don’t understand why.

“People go to Walmart, they go out in public and whether they are following the recommendations of the mask and the 6 feet apart, you go places and you see that it’s not happening anyways,” said Heather Redd.

“To be honest, I would love for him to be back in school because he’s at the age where he needs to learn communication skills, and as we know I’m not a teacher. So I’m not capable of teaching him everything he needs to know. But me keeping him at home is for his own well being.”

Now, parents are just on edge, waiting for another decision to be made by Pitt County Schools.

We talked with a few other parents who explained that the biggest struggle for them during this whole process has been how their children are being taught.

One parent said most of the curriculum has been videos, PowerPoints and interactive games which she says is fine, but doesn’t understand how that is teaching.

PCS superintendent, Dr. Ethan Lenker has access to all COVID-19 case numbers and made the suggestion last week to go virtual.

A decision is set to be made this week sometime, on whether to stay virtual or go back to an in-person option.

