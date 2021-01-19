Advertisement

NCEL 01-18-21

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
Four charged with murder after body found in trunk
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Parents react after being virtual for a week.
PCS parents react after first week of all virtual classes
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Mecklenburg County deputies head to Washington D.C. to help with Inauguration security
Mecklenburg County deputies heading to D.C.
Greenville MLK March
Greenville marches in honor of MLK