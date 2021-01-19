Advertisement

MLK Day Celebrations go virtual amid the pandemic

By Stacia Strong
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each January on the third Monday of the month we pause to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and several groups in Eastern Carolina didn’t let COVID restrictions keep them from paying homage.

The Pitt and Martin County Interfaith Clergy hosted a virtual MLK Day celebration that featured music and speeches from several area faith leaders.

Reverend Bob Hudak and others said in the event that the words that Dr. King lived by remain an important message today. “We’ve come a long way since Dr. King’s inspired and challenging speech in august 1963, we have however a long way to go when it comes to human rights,” said Rev. Hudak.

Other faith leaders like Reverend Dr. Rodney Coles, says the platform MLK created is continuing today and his message of unity and peace are critical in today’s climate. “Dr. King did the things he did for us, not for him, and the things we’re doing now, it’s not for us it’s for the next generation,” said Rev. Coles.

Beaufort County Community College also continued on with their event for Dr. King. President of the college Dr. David Loope said that there was never a thought about canceling the day’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In today’s sociopolitical environment Dr. King’s message of peaceful, civil disobedience, nonviolent protest, and love for the other should resonate with each of us more than ever,” said Dr. Loope.

