Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport intensive care unit battling COVID-19 has died.

According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.

We have prayed endlessly for my dad to be healed and he finally is! Early this morning he was called to his heavenly...

Posted by Alli Roberson on Monday, January 18, 2021

Roberson spent 99 days in Willis-Knighton’s COVID ICU, followed by 73 days in the critical care unit on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

He also spent two to four weeks at W-K Rehabilitation Institute, where he received physical and occupational therapy.

