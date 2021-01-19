Advertisement

Latest Beaufort County vaccine reservations booked in matter of minutes

(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Jan. 19, 2021
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Reservations for a COVID-19 vaccine were booked up in a matter of minutes in one Eastern Carolina county Tuesday morning.

The Beaufort County Health Department says their call center and web link to make an appointment went live at 9 a.m.

Within three minutes, officials say that all 175 appointments were filled.

The county says it has around 12,000 people who are over the age of 65 but that the health department remains extremely limited on vaccines.

“We realize this is a very frustrating time for those who want to be vaccinated. We are diligently working on options to provide a more feasible solution to scheduling appointments,” said Beaufort County Health Director James Madson.

