Hundreds line up for Jones County vaccine clinic

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people showed up this morning to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Jones County.

Cars started arriving at the Jones County Civic Center as early as 3:45 a.m. to be the first in line for the 9:00 a.m. event.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic was open to anyone 65 and older.

The health department has 520 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The clinic is open until 3:00 p.m. and any vaccine left over will be administered on Wednesday beginning at 9:00 a.m.

