Advertisement

Hundreds line up for Jones County vaccine clinic

Cars started arriving at the Jones County Civic Center as early as 3;45 a.m. to be the first in...
Cars started arriving at the Jones County Civic Center as early as 3;45 a.m. to be the first in line for the 9:00 a.m. event.(WITN)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people showed up this morning to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Jones County.

Cars started arriving at the Jones County Civic Center as early as 3:45 a.m. to be the first in line for the 9:00 a.m. event.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic was open to anyone 65 and older.

The health department has 520 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The clinic is open until 3:00 p.m. and any vaccine left over will be administered on Wednesday beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Parents react after being virtual for a week.
PCS parents react after first week of all virtual classes

Latest News

How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South African COVID-19 variant