Greenville marches in honor of MLK

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday with a march that unified dozens in the community.

Some spread messages of hope, peace, and unity, and others continue the fight for justice and equality.

Marchers are sharing their passion to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

“I could care less who doesn’t like me because I’m Black, but once you have the power and authority to change and oppress me, that’s when it becomes my problem,” said Ma’idha Kabeela.

Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson feels Dr. King wouldn’t be proud if he saw the state of America today.

“Dr. King, if he was here, he would be a little bit disappointed,” Henderson said.

The community marched together from Thomas Foreman Park to Greenville City Hall, just as Dr. King marched back in 1963.

“I’m here today because this is not a moment. It’s a movement,” Henderson said.

“When you march, you march at a rhythm. This is our community. This is who we are,” Kabeela said.

They commemorated the man, the activist, the pastor, and the civil rights leader.

“He was rebellious like us. He was a true soldier, a warrior,” Kabeela said.

Some were spreading messages of unity, such as James Dudley.

“I hope that we can all come together and sit down to the table one day and talk peace, love, and joy,” Dudley said.

Some wanted the community to know enough is enough.

“We are still being oppressed. We are being repressed,” Kabeela said, “Because this land was built on hate. It continues to hate.”

And with new authority on the horizon, the marchers plan to hold them accountable.

“We’re all hoping that this election, new party coming in will bring new idea, new changes, and give people hope,” Henderson said.

At the end of the march, groups held a rally at Greenville City Hall where they prayed, gave speeches, and sang hymns like “Lift Every Voice.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.