Advertisement

Four charged with murder after body found in trunk

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -Four North Carolina men are facing charges after a police officer who pulled their car over for speeding found a body in the trunk.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a Roanoke Rapids police officer stopped the car around 1 a.m. Monday.  

Authorities said the officer found the body of 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids in the trunk of the car.

Ralik Robinson, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, Shantron Avondre Person and Deluntae Jaequon Squire were all arrested and charged with murder.

They are being held without bond and scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police identify victim of fatal Roanoke Rapids shooting
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
Mecklenburg County deputies head to Washington D.C. to help with Inauguration security
Mecklenburg County deputies heading to D.C.
Greenville MLK March
Greenville marches in honor of MLK
Local MLK celebrations go virtual
MLK Day Celebrations go virtual amid the pandemic
Railroad repairs underway in Bethel
Railroad repairs underway in Bethel