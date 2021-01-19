Advertisement

Even small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says

Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new...
Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new study.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s more evidence that eating fried foods may increase your risk for major heart disease and stroke.

An analysis published Monday in the journal Heart shows each additional weekly serving of 114 grams or 4 ounces (½ cup) of fried foods increased the risk of heart attack and stroke by 3%, heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.

Health experts say small doses can add up quickly.

For perspective, the study found a medium McDonald’s french fry serving is 117 grams of fried food.

The American Heart Association recommends replacing trans fats from fried and processed foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oil.

Besides fried foods, trans fats are found in coffee creamer, cakes, pie crusts, frozen pizza, cookies, crackers, biscuits and dozens of other processed foods.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
Rep. David Rouzer discusses inauguration
Rep. David Rouzer discusses inauguration
The spill happened Friday morning and remains there on Tuesday.
Attends diaper spill ‘unattended’ along Pitt County highway
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Pandemic support at center of Yellen confirmation hearing