DEPUTIES: Candle causes fatal house fire in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say one woman is dead after a house fire caused by an unattended candle.

Deputies say they, along with county fire marshals and emergency management, responded to 1555 Pony Farm Road in Jacksonville around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon.

They discovered 63-year-old Martha Cox inside the home already dead. An autopsy report is still pending her ultimate cause of death.

Arson investigators from the SBI completed the investigation and determined the fire was accidental.

